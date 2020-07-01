Flora C. WeeseSeptember 1928 ~ June 2020Flora (Flo) Weese, an amazing woman, beloved mother, and the matriarch of our family will be dearly missed by many.Flo was born Flora Claudina Wells on September 17, 1928. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on June 26, 2020 at the age of 91.She grew up in Sunland, California and attended Verdugo Hills High School and Los Angeles Valley College. She enjoyed playing professional fast-pitch softball as a pitcher in her youth.In 1950 she married the love of her life, Calvin Weese. After his service in the military, they moved to Turlock in 1960 where they settled in to raise their four children together. Calvin was a building contractor while Flo became an extraordinary homemaker. She enjoyed volunteering, golf, entertaining and special events with family. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority as well as the Turlock Recreation Commission.After Calvin's passing in 1985, Flo concentrated all of her time and energy on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She attended every sporting event, dance recital, cheerleading competition, musical performance, and award ceremony.In addition to volunteering at the Delta Blood Bank and as a church greeter, she spent many years volunteering in Kerry's fourth grade classroom where she became an irreplaceable asset and beloved member of each class each year.Flo will always be remembered for her infectious smile, her ability to make you feel special and to see the positive of every situation, as well as the appreciation for the "little things in life".Flo is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Weese. She is survived by their four children, Brian (Denice) Weese, Kerry (Carl) Nored, Neil (Kimberly) Weese, Craig Weese, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 6th 2020 at 10:00 AM, at Turlock Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Allen Mortuary in charge of arrangements, please share condolences at