Florence Ellen McCue

August 31, 1934 - July 8, 2019.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Florence Ellen McCue on July 8, 2019. Florence was born August 31, 1934 in Detroit Michigan to parents William Winfield Beach and Florence Elsie Beach. She is now at rest with her beloved husband Willie Louis McCue who proceeded her in 2004. She is survived by her brother Gurney Beach and his family, the family of her younger brother Charles Beach who proceeded her in 2018, her children Joyce Marie Lewis (Gregory Lewis), Michael William McCue (Jill McCue), Cathy Jean Golobic (Russ Golobic), her five grandchildren, Christina Witt (David Witt), Rebecca Bruce (Colin Bruce), Allyson Dodge (Mark Drewry) Sarah McCue, Joseph Lewis (Gianna Granucci), and three great grandchildren Evan Bruce, David Witt, and Austin Witt. She also leaves behind countless extended family members and great friends.

Florence moved to San Jose, California in 1960. She worked at Westinghouse for several years, Deluxe Check Printing and Kelly services, but her main focus in life was always her family. She was the Best Mother, Grandmother and Great grandmother anyone could ever ask for, always thinking of family first! She loved gardening, sewing, cooking and baking. She especially enjoyed baking at Christmas time, and making hundreds of her famous chocolate covered coconut balls to hand out. She always made extra so nobody would be left out. She moved to Modesto, California in 2002. She loved attending CrossPoint Community Church and enjoyed the company of the friends she made there. She loved her family, friends, and neighbors, and they all loved her. She will be greatly missed by all!

Services will be held at LAKEWOOD MEMORIAL PARK in Hughson, Ca. August 31st at 1:00pm. A private burial for immediate family will follow. In lieu of flowers please donate in Florence's honor to her beloved church, CrossPoint, or the Alzheimer's Foundation. Anyone who knew her is welcome to attend the memorial sevices.

