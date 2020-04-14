Florence Skerba
July 30, 1932 - February 28, 2020
Florence O'Riley Skerba ('Sis)
Florence O'Riley Skerba ('Sis) died February 28, 2020.
Born July 30, 1932 in Howland, Maine to Bryan and Anne O'Riley, deceased. Wife of Matt Skerba, deceased. Florence had no children.
"Sis" worked for Harvard Trust Co. in Boston, Crocker Bank in Oakland and Modesto. She retired from Wells Fargo Bank in Modesto.
Matt and Florence attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Modesto. Both worked for many years, with Saint Vincent De Paul Society, helping the poor and those in need. "Sis" was a member and past President of the "The Catholic Daughters" at St. Joseph's.
Internment will be private at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in San Leandro, CA together with her brother Bryan, who always called her "Sis".
A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date, due to current Church closure.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 14, 2020