Florencio Hurtado Duarte
Mar 5, 1964 - Aug 29, 2019
Florencio Hurtado Duarte, 55, of Riverbank CA, passed away August 29, 2019.
He was born in Villa Mendoza, Michoacan Mexico on March 5, 1964. Florencio established his career as a Class A Truck Driver for 15 years in Silverado Building Materials and nursery. He was a member of the Saint Frances Catholic Church and had a passion for the beach, religion, gardening as well as camping, music and his family. This modest individual was also known as a Humanitarian who generously provided monthly donations to orphans. His compassionate and empathetic gestures reassured those around him that he would always provide his unconditional support when needed. Florencio's parents were Victoria Duarte Moreno and Florencio Hurtado Valadez. He was a phenomenal role model for his younger sister's Gudelia Serrato and Elidia Hurtado Duarte. A memorable and kind-hearted stepbrother to Rogelio Hurtado, Miguel Hurtado and Elena Hurtado. An astonishing hero to his 11 nieces and nephews. A remarkable companion to Raul Serrato, Brian Azucena, and Irma Duarte. Lastly, he was an exceptional father to his animals Buddy and Polo Hurtado Duarte. May he rest in peace.
Visitation 4-8pm Sept 8th at Lakewood Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10am Mon. Sept. 9th 2019 at St Jude's Catholic Church, Ceres, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 7, 2019