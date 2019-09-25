Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Cover. View Sign Service Information Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service 513 12Th St Modesto , CA 95354 (209)-492-9222 Viewing 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ripon Grace Church Graveside service 9:00 AM Wood Colony Cemetery Dakota Rd. Modesto , CA View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Ripon Grace Church 734 Main St. Ripon , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Floyd M Cover

Feb 4, 1930 - Sept 21, 2019

On September 21, 2019, Floyd Cover passed away and went to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus. Those that knew Floyd know he had a quiet sense of humor. Floyd lived next door to the house he was born in, and he often joked about how he never got far in life.



Floyd was born on February 4th ,1930 to John & Ada Cover. He grew up playing many sports and especially excelled in baseball. As a natural athlete, he was also involved in many track sports as well as basketball.



After graduating from high school, he met his sweetheart Glenna Landis in 1948. Shortly after, they were married in Ohio on June 23rd ,1951 and moved to Ripon to start their life together. They had two children, Karen (Cover) Johnson & Gary Cover.



Floyd enjoyed working with plants. At the beginning he started with a small retail store to sell what he was growing. Soon it grew into selling dried flowers such as Baby's Breath. Eventually he started learning about houseplants and set up his wholesale operation (Park Greenhouse), growing and selling to Garden Centers in Northern Ca.



Throughout his life, Floyd had many interests and hobbies. They included photography, cutting gemstones, hunting for rare rocks and cutting/polishing them, woodworking, gardening, and many more. His favorite hobby of them all was fishing. He loved to take a day off and fish with his family and even adventured farther into Canada and Alaska. It was always easy to talk with him about the best place to fish, or that one secret cove where he caught that special trophy.



Christ Jesus was most important to Floyd. He loved to serve in the church however he could. He was a Sunday School teacher and served as a deacon and overseer throughout his life. He loved to read. Much of what Floyd read and studied was the Bible and various study books to better understand his Savior.



Second in importance only to Christ was his family. Floyd loved his wife Glenna and their two children. As they grew up and started families of their own, he enjoyed seeing them mature and live life well. Always with a kind word and smile, Grandpa Floyd loved to share his hobbies with all his grandchildren.



Floyd is survived by Glenna, his wife of 68 years, their two children Karen (Cover) Johnson and son-in-law Dale Johnson; Gary Cover and daughter-in-law Debbie Cover;

12 grandchildren: David Johnson, Kristy (Johnson) Becker, Michelle Cover, Lee Cover, John Cover, Christopher Cover, Joseph Cover, Ruth Cover, Jeremiah Cover, Mary Cover, Amy Cover, Anna Cover;10 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



There will be a Viewing at Ripon Grace Church Thursday, September 26, in Ripon at 5-8pm; a Graveside Service at Wood Colony Cemetery on Dakota Rd. Modesto on Friday, September 27, at 9:00am for family and friends, followed by a Celebration of Life held at Ripon Grace Church 734 Main St. Ripon at 11:00 am.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests remembrances be made to "Optimal Hospice" for their kindness and caregiving, "Thru the Bible Ministries.



Family and friends will all treasure the times and memories of Floyd that we have been given, remembering that this is not a permanent goodbye but that with Christ, it is just a "I'll see you later".

