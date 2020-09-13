1/1
Foy Walker
1930 - 2020
Foy Gene Walker
Nov 29, 1930 - August 31, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Foy Gene Walker, 89, of Modesto, California, announce his passing on August 31, 2020.
Foy was born to the late Walter and Flerdia Walker in Ozone, Arkansas on November 29, 1930. He and his twin brother, Foster, were the youngest of 8 children. In the mid-forties he came to Modesto to follow work and his family. He married Betty Pope, on August 26, 1951 amidst his service in the United States Army. Betty passed away on 3-24-1994, Foy never remarried.
Foy served our country in the Army from April of 1951 until his discharge in January of 1953 after serving in the Korean War as a Corporal. After serving in the army he worked as a milkman for Foster Farms into the 1960's. During the late 60's thru the 80's he worked as a car salesman and used car manager at dealerships in Modesto and Manteca.
Foy leaves behind his loving family including his twin brother, Foster, his children Randy (Emily), and David (Regina), his two grandchildren Mindy (Bobby) Robertson and Aaron Walker, and four great-grandchildren Megan and Nathan Robertson, and Landon and Aiden Walker.
To honor his life, graveside services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Friday, September 18th at 10:00 am. Masks are mandatory to attend and social distancing will be required per Lakewood.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to Community Hospice be made.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
I am so sorry that I won't be able to be at the grave side services. I remember our last chat, Foy. Rest in peace. Hugs,Bertha
Bertha Yanez
Family
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
