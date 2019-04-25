Frances O. Adams
July 25, 1923 - April 14, 2019
Frances was born in Petaluma, CA. She lived in Placerville until 2013 when she moved to Ceres. She was a faithful Jehova's Witness since 1956. A great pillar of her family and was always known for her smile.
Frances was proceeded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jack and daughter, Jacqueline.
She leaves behind daughter Dale Aubry of Paradise, Steve Adams of Plymouth, Marsha Olson of Placerville, Jack T. Adams of Turlock, and Tom Adams of Ceres. She is also survived by their spouses, 13 Grand children and 26 great grandchildren.
Many of her great cooking recipes have been passed down but she will be truly missed.
Services will be held on May 4th in Cameron Park, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019