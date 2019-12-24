Frances Aline Cooper Zeindler
Oct. 1, 1920- Dec.9,2019
Frances Aline Cooper Zeindler went home to the Lord peacefully on December 9, 2019. She was born on Oct. 1, 1920 in Ralls Texas (Crosby County)to Eva Lea Littlefield and James Albert King. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Alfred LaNeil Cooper and Reini Zeindler, her daughter Carolyn Gomes, son-in-law David Bugg, her parents and all her 9 siblings. She was the last of the King siblings. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother. We were all fortunate to have had "Nanny" in our lives for so long. Her life was filled with work and taking care of family. She loved to garden and would always feed you when you came to see her. We all have fond memories of going Cat-Fishing with our "Nanny". Her and Reini enjoyed their frequent trips to Switzerland to enjoy his family. She takes a part of each of us with her. She is survived by her daughter and caretaker Marilyn Bugg, Grandchildren Yvette (Joe)Enos, Renee(Dan)Waite, James (Heather)Cooper, Bridget (Randy)White, Adoree (Flavio)Ortiz, Serena(Thomas James)Christy,Desiree (TJ) Gomes, Laniel (Tiffany) Gomes, Charlotte (Elias Jr)Valencia and 17 Great Grandchildren and 10 Great-Great Grandchildren. Services will be held at Allen's Mortuary, 247 North Broadway in Turlock on Dec. 28th at 2:00pm. Burial will follow on Dec. 30th at 11:00am at the Winton District Cemetery, Winton CA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 24, 2019