Frances CarneyFebruary 17, 1928 - July 18, 2020Our beloved mother, Frances Carney, passed from this world on July 18, 2020. Although Frances had been in poor health for the past year, she lived a full and meaningful life. In spite of life's ups and downs and some truly difficult times, Frances always continued on and supported her family with strength and courage.Frances was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 17, 1928 to Mathew and Mary Basan, the third of four daughters. Her parents were Croatian immigrants and Frances liked to tell the story that she could not speak English in her early school years. The family soon settled in Omaha, Nebraska.Frances completed high school and then began working and enjoying the many activities of her community. She met her future husband, Emil Carney at a popular Croatian Days picnic. They were married on May 14, 1949 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. They had a long and happy marriage of 66 years until Emil passed away in 2015.Frances and Emil had 3 daughters. Frances was a homemaker and stayed home to raise her girls. She was a wonderful cook and we especially enjoyed her many great Croatian dishes. We have found it very hard to replicate some of these recipes as well as she did. When the girls were older, Frances began her long career at Mutual of Omaha Insurance company. She loved her work there for the next 30 years.Frances and Emil retired to Modesto in 1988 to be close to their daughters. They kept very active with community and church activities as members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Frances was a member of St. Joseph Church Seniors' Club and participated in several ministries there. She was also a member of Catholic Daughters, Catholic Social Service Guild and St. Agatha's Guild.Frances made many friends in Modesto being a very social person. She and Emil enjoyed many outings with the Senior's club and traveling with friends and also family. Their most special vacation was a Mediterranean cruise taken with her family. They loved visiting the Vatican and their homeland of Croatia.Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Emil, her beloved eldest daughter Rozann Platt, and 1 sister. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Kathryn (Daniel) Sucha, and Kathleen Marrero; grandchildren Ben (Rosie) Platt, Dana Marrero and David and Carolyn Sucha; great grandchildren Toby and Coral Platt; and dear family members Gary and Claudia Platt.Our family would like to express our deep gratitude to Optimal Hospice who provided Frances with respectful and compassionate care during the final weeks of her life. They also provided emotional support to her family that was so appreciated. A memorial Catholic Mass for Frances will be offered at a future time.