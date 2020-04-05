Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Patterson 450 W Las Palmas Ave. Patterson , CA 95363 (209)-892-6112 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances M. Hicks

Jan 22, 1927 – Mar 30, 2020

Frances Hicks passed away Monday, March 30 at El Rio Memory Care Community in Modesto after an extended illness. She was 93.

Frances was born in East Chicago, IN in 1927 but lived most of her childhood in Morehead, KY. She graduated from Morehead High School and attended Morehead Teachers College, both in Morehead, KY. At 18, Frances became a "Calutron Girl" working at the Y12 National Security Complex at Oak Ridge, TN until the end of World War II. She married J.D. Hicks in Carson City, NV in 1947 and moved to Patterson, CA, where they raised their two children.

Frances was an active member of the Patterson Garden Club. She was an avid bowler and bowled on teams in both Modesto and Turlock. She was a member of the Patterson Historical Society and a member of Eastern Star #417. She was well-known in Patterson for her cooking and sewing. She loved cooking, gardening and spending time with her children, grand-children, great-grand-children and many nieces and nephews.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, J.D. Hicks. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Irene Hicks and Debbie Messer. She is survived by her children, Carol A. Costa (Pam) of Patterson and James R. Hicks (Shelby) of Coto de Caza, CA. She is also survived by her grand-children, Jennifer C. Gilbert (William) of Modesto and James D. Costa of Moss Beach, CA. She has two surviving great-grandchildren, Madeline F. Osborne of Modesto, CA and Marley I. Costa of Piedmont, CA. She is also survived by her brother Bob Messer (Carolyn) of Patterson. "Aunt Frankie" is survived by many, many beloved nieces and nephews. She also leaves life-long friend Lupe Moreno.

The family would like to thank the staff of El Rio Memory Care Community and SEVA Hospice Modesto for their care and kindness in the last several months of Frances' life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida, 33607, or SEVA Hospice, 2813 Coffee Rd Suite C-1, Modesto, CA 95355.

Private services were held.

