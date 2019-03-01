Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Hubbard Bonte Curley. View Sign



September 7, 1923-February 23, 2019

FRANCES HUBBARD BONTE CURLEY died peacefully in Modesto on February 23, 2019. She was 95 years old. Frances was born in San Francisco on September 7, 1923 where she attended Lowell High School (Class of 1940). A proud graduate of the University of California Berkeley (1944); she married her high school sweetheart Harmon Bonte in 1947; he died in 1981.

A resident of Modesto since 1962, Frances was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she was the first woman to serve on the Vestry in the early 1970's. She also served on the board of Community Hospice in its formative years in the early 1980's and was an active member of PEO.

Frances married Lowell classmate Robert Curley in 2003; he predeceased her in 2008.

Throughout her life, Frances enjoyed playing bridge, sewing and emroidery, reading, and the proper use of the English language. Despite senile dementia, Frances remained upbeat and cheerful, grateful to her helpers and visitors, right to the very end.

Frances worked as a secretarial assistant notably at Modesto Junior College in the Athletic Department.

Her son Gary Bonte, a staff city planner in Redwood City, died in April 2007, She is survived by son Thomas Bonte, an attorney in Modesto, and grandson Alexander Harmon Bonte, UC Berkeley alumni and now a medical student in Dublin, Ireland; stepdaughters Mary Jensen, Melissa Seligman, Robin Esnard, and Ann Curley, as well as many neices, nephews, and cousins in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Services will be arranged at a later time.

Kindly make rembrances to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Community Hospice, or Bethel Retirement Community, all in Modesto, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com



