July 21, 1960 - February 14, 2019
Frances (Fran)(Harrison)) Johansen, age 58 of Modesto CA passed away after a sudden illness at 2:30 pm on February 14th at Doctor's Hospital. Frances is preceded in death by her parents; Cathy and Peter Harrison of Hayward CA, and her 25 year old son, Wayne.
Fran attended Saint Bede's Parochial School and graduated from Tennyson High School in Hayward CA. Fran had a passion for both cooking and singing which she shared with those around her. She was a member of the choir at Modesto Christian Reformed Church.
She leaves behind in sadness her husband of 38 years Randy Johansen, daughter Frances from San Francisco and grandchildren; Owen, Tyler, William, and Faith. Her brother Anthony Harrison and family of Camarillo CA, Aunt's Sheila Hallmeyer of Modesto and Philamena MacDonald of Antioch, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 1 p.m. at the Modesto Christian Reformed Church located at 2620 College Ave, Modesto. There will be a small reception for family and friends afterwards.
Fran's remains will be cherished and cared for by her husband Randy.
