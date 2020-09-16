Frances JohnsonDec 20, 1925 - Sep 3, 2020Frances went home to Jesus in Heaven at the age of 94. She was born to Adrian and Mabel De Troye on December 20, 1925 in San Luis Obispo. There she enjoyed a happy, secure childhood even through the depression years and WW2. In school she excelled in art classes. Summers were filled with beach camping, ocean swimming and bike riding with many friends.In 1947 she met the handsome veteran Harland Kearsley on the first day of art school in Berkeley, California. They married six months later. Daughter Christine was born in 1949, and a year later the little family moved to the tiny town of Happy Camp in northern California for a three-year adventure. There the "city girl" first saw snow, learned to drive (on logging roads), to cook on a wood stove by kerosene lamp, to fish in the Klamath River, and to practice her new Christian faith.Next the family of three moved to a rural area near Escalon, and in 1954 Robert Jay was born. In 1960 the family settled near Oakdale where Frances was a homemaker, a Sunday school teacher and active in PTA. She was a nurturing mother, an excellent cook and seamstress, and mastered many crafts. The family enjoyed their vacations camping in the Sierras.When her children grew older, Frances earned her AA at MJC and began teaching preschool. She loved working with children for Stanislaus County schools as a teacher assistant in elementary classes and special education from 1967 to 1988.Frances put her artistic and creative talents to good use in all her activities. She credits her mother for her deep appreciation of nature and was always first to spot birds, deer, and wildflowers. She was thrilled with all types of scenery.Around 1978 Frances and Harland downsized and moved to Modesto. Sadly Harland died in 1988 after a long illness and 40 years of marriage to Frances.When Frances later attended a church bereavement group, she unexpectedly found a second chance for love with William (Bill) Johnson. They married in 1989 and enjoyed 10 happy years together sharing families, travel, church and other common interests until Bill's sudden passing in 1999.In 2008 Frances moved to an apartment in Parkview Christian Estates in Modesto and lived in that community until she needed full nursing care. Finally she became a resident of Bethany Home in Ripon from 2016 until her recent passing of non-Covid related natural causes.In addition to her parents, her husband Harland Kearsley and her second husband William Johnson, Frances is also preceeded in death by her brother Robert De Troye, her sister Margaret Hall, step-grandchildren Susanna Rogers and Anthony Rogers, step son-in-law Richard Bauman, and in 2019 her son Robert Kearsley.Survivors include: Daughter Christine Scalero (Fran), Daughter-in-law Anita KearsleyGrandchildren: Wendi Kearsley, Marc and Paul Scalero, Amanda Dargitz (Brendan), Clifton Jarrell -- plus 6 great grandchildrenStep-children: Phyllis Boyd (Dave), Dale Johnson (Karen), Carol Bauman, Anette RogersStep-grandchildren: Greg Bauman (Lisa), Rita Chin, Eric Boyd (Wendy), Matthew, Vince (Megan), Kate, Joy and William Rogers, David Johnson (Debbie), Kristy Becker (Andrew) -- plus 11 step greatgrandchildrenAt every stage of her long life, Frances was loved for her kindness, respected for her integrity, and admired for her talents and beautiful countenance. Her family, friends, and caregivers will dearly miss her loving nature and sweet smile.Deegan Funeral Chapels is honored to serve the Johnson family. A visitation is set for Thursday, Sept 17 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel. A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, Sept 18 at 11:00 AM at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson.