Frances Margaret Flanders (1945 - 2019)
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA
95380
(209)-634-5829
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Frances M. Flanders
June 1945 - July 2019
Frances Margaret Flanders went to be with the Lord on July 14, 2019 in Turlock, CA. She is survived by her son Patrick Flanders of N.H. her sister Pat Sparks of Hilmar and her brother Don Gray of Yountville. She was preceded in death by her son William Flanders. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat. August 17, 2019 at 1:00pm For a full obituary and to leave your memories got to
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 4, 2019
