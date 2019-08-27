Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Marks. View Sign Service Information St Patrick's Church 19399 E Ca-120 Ripon, CA 95366 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Mary Marks

Nov. 23, 1924 - Aug. 19, 2019

Frances Mary Marks passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on Monday, August 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Frances was born November 23, 1924 to Luis and Anna Frontella in Snelling, Ca.

Frances married Joseph Lawrence in 1937 and together they had five children; Anthony, Eileen, Pauline, Frances, Josephine and Rosemarie before Joseph passed away in July of 1947. She then met and later married Alfred Marks. Alfred and Frances were blessed with two sons. Her main joy in life was raising her eight children and watching her family grow over the years.

Frances spent most of her life being a Homemaker and always had gatherings at their home. She loved cooking, especially making Portuguese donuts "Filhos" for her children and grandchildren. One of her hobbies was gardening, and much like her children, loved to watch her plants grow. In her earlier years living in Santa Clara, she loved being a part of the SFV Portuguese Hall of Mountain View, where she would help cook for the Festa's. In 1985 Alfred and Frances relocated their family to her son Tony and Carol's ranch in Escalon where they were very happy to call Escalon home.

Frances was an amazingly strong woman who, in addition to her 8 children, had 17 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren and she loved them all very much. Frances is survived by he children; Eileen Long, Rosemarie Pereira (Claude), Alfred Marks, Albert Marks, daughter-in law Carol Lawrence, son-in law Clarence Flores, 17 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. She is now reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, Alfred, her children; Anthony Lawrence, Pauline Anderson, Frances Flores and Josephine Lunsford. She will live on forever through the generations of her large family. She will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.

Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Marks family. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 19399 E. State HWY 120, Ripon, Ca 95366. A viewing will be held at 9:00 am, Rosary at 9:30 am, Mass at 10:00 am. Burial will immediately follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. A reception will be held at The Azores Band Hall, 14321 1st St., Escalon, Ca. The family has requested that In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, Ca 95356 (209)578-6370.

www.cvobituaries.com



Frances Mary MarksNov. 23, 1924 - Aug. 19, 2019Frances Mary Marks passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on Monday, August 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Frances was born November 23, 1924 to Luis and Anna Frontella in Snelling, Ca.Frances married Joseph Lawrence in 1937 and together they had five children; Anthony, Eileen, Pauline, Frances, Josephine and Rosemarie before Joseph passed away in July of 1947. She then met and later married Alfred Marks. Alfred and Frances were blessed with two sons. Her main joy in life was raising her eight children and watching her family grow over the years.Frances spent most of her life being a Homemaker and always had gatherings at their home. She loved cooking, especially making Portuguese donuts "Filhos" for her children and grandchildren. One of her hobbies was gardening, and much like her children, loved to watch her plants grow. In her earlier years living in Santa Clara, she loved being a part of the SFV Portuguese Hall of Mountain View, where she would help cook for the Festa's. In 1985 Alfred and Frances relocated their family to her son Tony and Carol's ranch in Escalon where they were very happy to call Escalon home.Frances was an amazingly strong woman who, in addition to her 8 children, had 17 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren and she loved them all very much. Frances is survived by he children; Eileen Long, Rosemarie Pereira (Claude), Alfred Marks, Albert Marks, daughter-in law Carol Lawrence, son-in law Clarence Flores, 17 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. She is now reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, Alfred, her children; Anthony Lawrence, Pauline Anderson, Frances Flores and Josephine Lunsford. She will live on forever through the generations of her large family. She will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Marks family. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 19399 E. State HWY 120, Ripon, Ca 95366. A viewing will be held at 9:00 am, Rosary at 9:30 am, Mass at 10:00 am. Burial will immediately follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. A reception will be held at The Azores Band Hall, 14321 1st St., Escalon, Ca. The family has requested that In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, Ca 95356 (209)578-6370. Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close