Frances L. Martinez
September 23, 1948 - October 05, 2019
Frances went to be with the Lord on October 5th, 2019. She was born in Brawley, Ca. to Maria and David Lopez. She met and married her husband Gilbert, of 39 years in Modesto, Ca. There they raised their 3 children, Steve (Mila) Leivas of Sacramento, Felix (Jennifer) Martinez of Los Angeles and Martie (Adam) Montez of Waterford. Together they share a total of 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her mother, 3 sisters, 2 brothers and many neices and nephews. She was so full of life and made everyone smile and laugh. She loved to dance,travel and shop. She leaves behind a loving spirit that could never be matched. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her services will be held at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel. Viewing Thursday October 17th from 4-8pm and Celebration of Life Service Friday October 18th at 10:00am.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 13, 2019