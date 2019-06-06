Frances Bernal Partida
February 12, 1937 - May 27, 2019
Frances Bernal Partida passed away May 27, 2019 in Turlock CA. Frances loved to cook, knit, play bingo and enjoyed going to the casino.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Raymundo and her twin Frank Bernal, her 3 children Richard, Eddie and Kathy. Her parents Genaro and Amelia Bernal and brothers, Sammy, Felix, Genaro.
Frances is survived by her daughter Liz Bernal and sons Mike, Joe and Henry Bernal, sisters, Sally, Amelia, Jenny and Rebecca Bernal. She is also survived by her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Viewing/memorial service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Haven of Hope Church, 5450 7th St., Keyes CA. Burial will follow immediately at Ceres Memorial Park, 1801 E. Whitmore Ave., Ceres CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 6, 2019