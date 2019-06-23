Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Rocha. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church 1813 Oakdale Road Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Rocha

oct 4, 1928 - jun 5, 2019

Frances Rocha passed away in Modesto on June 5 at 90 years old after a prolonged illness.

Born in a home in the Pajaro Valley of Watsonville, California on October 4, 1928, Frances was the youngest child of Frank Aguiar, Sr. and Mary (Ramos) Aguiar. She spent her childhood there until her family moved first to Los Banos before acquiring a ranch on Paradise Road in Modesto when she was 10 years old. She lived there with her mother & father, her brother Frankie and his wife Rosie and their children, Patsy, RoseMarie, Mary Frances & Frank (Skipper) whom she helped to raise. In Modesto she attended Paradise School and Modesto High School.

In 1945 she met the love of her life and future husband, John Rocha, Jr. They became engaged while John served in the United States Army. They married in 1947 in the church where they first met and began their life of love, admiration, joy and total happiness. They purchased a dairy on Warnerville Road in Oakdale where they spent the first years of their married lives and started their family. In 1969 they moved to Dusty Lane in Modesto where they continued in the dairy, cattle and farming business, working side by side. They were an example of Christianity as well as their Catholic faith. In December, 2000- just a few days before their 53rd anniversary- her beloved John passed away leaving an emptiness in her heart.

She continued to operate the ranch for the next seven years. She was a strong, independent woman who could work circles around many others. She loved her animals and enjoyed working on the ranch surrounded by the cattle and her dogs, and filled her days irrigating, mending fences and caring for the animals.

Frances was always very involved with the community and had many friends. She taught Catechism at St. Mary's in Oakdale for decades and at St. Joseph's in Modesto for many years. She often volunteered at her children's schools. She was very proud of her Portuguese heritage and was very committed to a variety of Portuguese fraternal organizations, notably FES, SES & UPEC. In her later years she became involved with other activities at St Joseph's, in particular their weekly bible study and widow's & widower's group, always accompanied by her little dog Teddy.

Frances loved the simple things in life; her family, her animals, the outdoors, taking trips to Watsonville to revisit the past. She made religious pilgrimages to Rome, Lourdes and other places and visited the island of Terceira in the Azores where her father was born.

She is survived by her daughter, Geriann (husband Joseph) Shaw of Cupertino, son John Rocha of San Francisco, granddaughter Jessyka Shaw of Bend, Oregon, grandson Joel Shaw of San Jose, and many beloved nieces and nephews in the Modesto area who adored their aunt.

A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 6:00 p.m. at Franklin & Downs, 1050 McHenry Avenue, Modesto. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following morning, Friday, June 28 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto. In lieu of flowers donations can be made on Frances' behalf to Meade Canine Rescue, P.O. Box 252, Creston, CA 93432 or through PayPal at

Our family would like to thank her health advocate Mary Arroyo for her kindness and compassion along with Sarah, Joy and the rest of the Pacifica staff, as well as Community Hospice for their assistance during her illness.

Frances was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt who loved her family and friends with all her heart and always put the needs of others ahead of her own. She was well loved and will be very dearly missed.







