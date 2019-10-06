Frances Rose Broggi
Sep 26, 1931 – Sep 29, 2019
Frances Rose Broggi, 88 of Patterson passed away Sunday, September 29th at Golden Age Home Care in Modesto.
Mrs. Broggi was born in Turlock and was a resident of Patterson for 65 years. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson and a member of the Altar Society, YLI, CWA, ICF, SES and was treasurer for the SPRSI for over 35 years. She volunteered at the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store in Patterson and was involved with the Crows Landing Festa. Frances enjoyed baking, canning and gardening.
Mrs. Broggi is survived by her husband, Bob Broggi of Patterson; daughters, Carol Olson of Patterson, Diana George of Crows Landing, Debbie Costa of Tulare and Shirley Pellegri of Tracy; brother, Joe Vierra of Madera; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Monday, October 7th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 8th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Donations may be made to: Father Connors Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 1174, Patterson, CA 95363 or Optimal Hospice Foundation, 1315 Boughton Dr. Bakersfield, CA 93308.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 6, 2019