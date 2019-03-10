In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Sabine. View Sign

Frances Ann (Strother) Sabine

June 26,1900 - March 9, 2018

Frances Ann Sabine, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Fairwinds at Brighton Court in Lynnwood, Washington, on March 9, 2018.

She is survived in death by her daughter, Joyce Behncke, of Edmonds, Wa., and her partner, Joe Spitz, also of Edmonds, Wa.; her niece, Mrs. Linda Bond, of Tampa Bay, Fla., and her nephew, Jerald Corbett Bond, of Vancouver, Wa. , and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold Corbett Strother, originally of Ripon, Ca., a decorated World War I soldier and 40-year resident of Weed , Ca., who died of injuries sustained in a car accident in 1968 at 72 years old, and her mother, Cecelia Ann Murphy Strother, originally from Ripon, Ca. who died of natural causes at the age of 94 in Oak Harbor, Washington.

Fran Sabine was born in Ripon, Ca. in 1920 where she attended the St. Mary's Convent in Stockton and received her nursing training at Mary's Help Hospital in San Francisco. She was affiliated with Alpha Phi Omega sorority. She worked in the medical practice of Dr. Michael Lipp until she and a girlfriend took the competitive entrance exam to become a

Fran married William Orine "Bill" Behncke a year later and her only daughter, Joyce, was born in 1951 in Reno, Nevada. Fran went on to have a rewarding career in medical office operations and even taught that subject at the community college level. She worked in the general medical practice of Dr. James Botsford for many years. In 1964 she married Rex Sabine, from Leeds, England, a pharmaceutical representative. She and Rex traveled the world together and eventually settled in Oak Harbor, Washington. Fran became a master gardener and wrote weekly gardening columns for the Whidby News-Times for several years. Rex was very involved in the Whidby Island Masonic Lodge. He died of esophageal cancer on January 14, 2003.

Fran loved good food, good drink and sharing them with good friends. She looked forward to her birthday celebration every year when friends and family would come from Florida , Nevada, and Oregon. She lived a big, full life and will be dearly missed.

The Neptune Society handled all arrangements. Fran's ashes were scattered at sea in April 2018.



