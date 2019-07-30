Guest Book View Sign Service Information Viewing 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Service 11:00 AM Lakewood Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Francis E. Anderson

January 24, 1931 - July 22, 2019

Longtime Modesto resident, Francis (Frank) Anderson, passed away on Monday, July 22nd, 2019. He was born in San Jose, California to Frank and Anne Anderson and moved to Modesto as a toddler. After graduating from Modesto High School in 1949, he became part owner of Modesto Armature and Motor Works and married his first wife Beverly DeHart. He was drafted into the Army in 1953, graduated from Southwestern Signal School as a Powerman, and served two years, including one year in Germany. Upon returning to the United States in 1955, he sold his business and began working at Industrial Electrical Company as their Motor Shop foreman. He became a member of the IBEW in June 1956. After working at Industrial Electrical Company for approximately 25 years, he founded Frank's Electric Motor Service with his second wife, Gertrud (Trudy) Anderson. They ran their business for approximately 20 years until their retirement. Frank was an active participant in Boy Scouts of America, Dad's Club, Hermann Sons German Club, and Independent Order of Foresters. In retirement, Frank and Trudy enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe, camping, trips to the casino, and multiple ocean cruises. He is survived by his four children, Ronald and Rodney Anderson of Modesto, Rhonda Bryan of Modesto, Robert Anderson of Hawaii, four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Norman Cabaluna of Hawaii. He is predeceased by his parents, brothers Stanley and Justin Anderson, sister Florence Cabaluna, and wife of 45 years, Trudy Anderson. Services will be held Thursday, August 1st, 2019 at 11:00am at Lakewood Memorial Park at the Riverside Chapel. A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Society for DisABILITIES, 1129 8th Street Modesto, Ca 95354.

