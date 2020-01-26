Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis "Frank" Petraitis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Francis " Frank" Petraitis

Oct 13, 1949 - Jan 19, 2020

Francis "Frank" Paul Petraitis passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 in Modesto at the age of 70. Frank was born on October 13, 1949 in Troy, New York to parents Edward and Mary Lourdes Petraitis. Frank has been a Ripon resident for the past 21 years. After graduation in New York, Frank enlisted in the US Marines where he served stateside during the

Frank was an avid sports fan. He coached softball, baseball, and soccer. He loved the 49ers and the Warriors but was also passionate about local high school sports, especially when his kids were involved. He loved to go camping and he enjoyed golfing and traveling. He loved family gatherings the most and spending time with the people he

loved. Frank will be remembered for his sense of humor, his cheerful personality and his ability to bring a smile to anyone's face. He will be forever young at heart. Frank leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Rose Ann Petraitis, his children, Jennifer Petraitis and Brandon Petraitis and his siblings, Joan Petraitis, Edward Petraitis, John Petraitis and Therese Foster. Frank is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Lourdes.

Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Petraitis family. A chapel is scheduled for Friday, January 31 at 11:00 AM at Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to .

www.cvobituaries.com



Francis " Frank" PetraitisOct 13, 1949 - Jan 19, 2020Francis "Frank" Paul Petraitis passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 in Modesto at the age of 70. Frank was born on October 13, 1949 in Troy, New York to parents Edward and Mary Lourdes Petraitis. Frank has been a Ripon resident for the past 21 years. After graduation in New York, Frank enlisted in the US Marines where he served stateside during the Vietnam War . After being discharged from the military, Frank attended community college, and began work as a carpenter. Frank loved spreading laughter and joy, in fact, he attended clown school and enjoyed performing in parades and kids parties. He relocated to California in the early 1980s and met his wife Rose Ann in the Bay Area. Frank then went back to school and became a real estate appraiser, which he did for over 30 years.Frank was an avid sports fan. He coached softball, baseball, and soccer. He loved the 49ers and the Warriors but was also passionate about local high school sports, especially when his kids were involved. He loved to go camping and he enjoyed golfing and traveling. He loved family gatherings the most and spending time with the people heloved. Frank will be remembered for his sense of humor, his cheerful personality and his ability to bring a smile to anyone's face. He will be forever young at heart. Frank leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Rose Ann Petraitis, his children, Jennifer Petraitis and Brandon Petraitis and his siblings, Joan Petraitis, Edward Petraitis, John Petraitis and Therese Foster. Frank is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Lourdes.Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Petraitis family. A chapel is scheduled for Friday, January 31 at 11:00 AM at Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to . Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Vietnam War Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.