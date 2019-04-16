Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sharon Francis (Richards)

Sharon Laverne Richards passed away on March 9th in Sacramento after a long, frustrating battle with dementia. "Sherry" was a social butterfly that was known for her uncanny ability to make new friends without any effort and to chat away with anyone who was interested in sharing a story of two. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor and the love of her "three sons".



Sherry was born in Maine to her father Norman Richards and mother Jacquelyn Downes. She is one of five children. They moved out to the San Francisco Bay Area in the early 1960's where Sharon lived for many years until settling almost permanently in Turlock California in the late 1970's. Her "career" was raising her three sons but she also worked in sales and bookkeeping. Sherry spent many years working in "Home Interiors and Gifts" and many of those items still decorated her home when she passed. Some of her favorite things were her dog Elvis and her favorite singer, Elvis Presley. She always enjoyed spending time with people and was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for over 25 years.



Sherry is survived by her three sons and family, Christopher and Jennifer Andrew of Rocklin, Michael Andrew of Turlock, Derek and Kat Souza of Oceanside; also survived by eight grandchildren; Bailey, Jacob and Addyson Andrew of Turlock; Olivia, Joseph, and Jillian Andrew of Rocklin; Giovanni and Angelo Souza of Oceanside. Her sisters Julie Kirk and Jeanine Oden along with her brothers Jonathon Oden and Steven Oden survive her.



Sherry will be missed by all who knew and loved her but we celebrate that she is in Heaven with a clear mind, joyful soul, and many of her past friends and family to spend time together visiting and sharing stories again. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life for Sherry on Saturday, May 4th at 11am at the home of her son Michael Andrew at 1550 California Avenue in Turlock.

www.cvobituaries.com



Sharon Francis (Richards)Sharon Laverne Richards passed away on March 9th in Sacramento after a long, frustrating battle with dementia. "Sherry" was a social butterfly that was known for her uncanny ability to make new friends without any effort and to chat away with anyone who was interested in sharing a story of two. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor and the love of her "three sons".Sherry was born in Maine to her father Norman Richards and mother Jacquelyn Downes. She is one of five children. They moved out to the San Francisco Bay Area in the early 1960's where Sharon lived for many years until settling almost permanently in Turlock California in the late 1970's. Her "career" was raising her three sons but she also worked in sales and bookkeeping. Sherry spent many years working in "Home Interiors and Gifts" and many of those items still decorated her home when she passed. Some of her favorite things were her dog Elvis and her favorite singer, Elvis Presley. She always enjoyed spending time with people and was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for over 25 years.Sherry is survived by her three sons and family, Christopher and Jennifer Andrew of Rocklin, Michael Andrew of Turlock, Derek and Kat Souza of Oceanside; also survived by eight grandchildren; Bailey, Jacob and Addyson Andrew of Turlock; Olivia, Joseph, and Jillian Andrew of Rocklin; Giovanni and Angelo Souza of Oceanside. Her sisters Julie Kirk and Jeanine Oden along with her brothers Jonathon Oden and Steven Oden survive her.Sherry will be missed by all who knew and loved her but we celebrate that she is in Heaven with a clear mind, joyful soul, and many of her past friends and family to spend time together visiting and sharing stories again. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life for Sherry on Saturday, May 4th at 11am at the home of her son Michael Andrew at 1550 California Avenue in Turlock. Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close