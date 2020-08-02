Francisca RomeroJune 18, 1945 - July 23, 2020It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Our beloved mother, wife, grandmother, friend, and sister, Francisca C. Romero. She passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 75 on July 23, 2020.Francisca was born on June 18, 1945 to Pilar and Marina Castellanos in Cojumatlán, Michoacán, Mexico. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Alejo Romero. Together they have 4 children: Veronica McCabe, Elizabeth Shirley, Yvette Padilla, and Alex Romero. She was a homemaker and also worked as a seasonal employee for Tri-Valley #7/Signature Foods for over 35 years. Francisca had a passion for gardening. She had the most beautiful garden in the neighborhood which she tended to on a daily basis. Francisca was an animal lover and treated her pets like her own children. She enjoyed attending mass and spending time with her family. Francisca was very humble and kind. She was always willing to help any neighbor or friend in need without expecting anything in return.Francisca was a devoted loving mother, wife, grandmother, and friend. Francisca is survived by her husband, 4 Children, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She will be forever loved and never forgotten.A limited attendance mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church on Monday, August 3 at 10 a.m. Followed by a blessing at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery.