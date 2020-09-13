Frank Anthony SalsaOct 8, 1949 - Sep 3, 2020Frank Anthony Salsa, 70 of Gustine passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020.Frank was born in Gustine and was a lifelong resident. He had recently retired as a Dairy Foods Specialist for FDA, State of California. Outside of work, Frank mainly enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling when he could, and spending time in his garden. Frank was also an avid sports fan, who enjoyed watching golf and rooting for the San Francisco Giants and 49ers. His family will remember him as a loving patriarch that valued his family's well-being and happiness well before his own.Frank is survived by his wife, Deborah Salsa of Gustine; sons Eric Salsa (Diana) of Santa Monica, Paul Salsa of Sacramento, and Adam Salsa of Gustine, and two grandchildren; brother, George Salsa (Carol) of Gustine and sister, Mary Ann McGroarty (Craig) of Boise. He was preceded in death by his father George Salsa and mother Mary Salsa.A celebration of life will be held at a later date, once COVID restrictions are lifted.