1/1
Frank Anthony Salsa
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Anthony Salsa
Oct 8, 1949 - Sep 3, 2020
Frank Anthony Salsa, 70 of Gustine passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Frank was born in Gustine and was a lifelong resident. He had recently retired as a Dairy Foods Specialist for FDA, State of California. Outside of work, Frank mainly enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling when he could, and spending time in his garden. Frank was also an avid sports fan, who enjoyed watching golf and rooting for the San Francisco Giants and 49ers. His family will remember him as a loving patriarch that valued his family's well-being and happiness well before his own.
Frank is survived by his wife, Deborah Salsa of Gustine; sons Eric Salsa (Diana) of Santa Monica, Paul Salsa of Sacramento, and Adam Salsa of Gustine, and two grandchildren; brother, George Salsa (Carol) of Gustine and sister, Mary Ann McGroarty (Craig) of Boise. He was preceded in death by his father George Salsa and mother Mary Salsa.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, once COVID restrictions are lifted.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine - Gustine
515 First Avenue
Gustine, CA 95322
209-862-3628
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So very sorry to see this. Frank was always had such a kind way about him. Have known his family for many years. RIP Frank
Tillie Barksdale
Tillie Barksdale
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved