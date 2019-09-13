Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Beeks. View Sign Service Information Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service 513 12Th St Modesto , CA 95354 (209)-492-9222 Send Flowers Obituary



Jan 3, 1953 - July 25, 2019

Frank Lee Beeks was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas on January 3, 1953. Late August the following year, he and his family moved west to the Golden State and settled in Hughson where he attended school. It is not true that when he was five years old he repaired the family lawnmower using bubble gum to patch the fuel pump; he used electrical tape.

In reality, Frank did not exhibit precociousness at an early age, but as he grew into adulthood he did show a remarkable ability to understand and repair a variety of machinery and enjoyed doing so. He had a curiosity of how things worked and an excellent memory.

He was employed by Jack Parker at the Napa Parts store in Hughson and especially liked helping the farmers and ranchers. Frank had a carefree lifestyle during this period with a large hairdo, a bushy beard and wore overalls to work. He met Susan; they married and were later divorced, but remained lifelong friends.

Frank joined the Hughson volunteer fire department and it changed his life. Although this was what he wanted his future to be, it was not easy to qualify. He studied, took courses, got physically fit and changed his lifestyle. It was one of the proudest days of his life when he was accepted as a full-time fireman. He enjoyed the camaraderie, the local firefighting, arson investigation, fighting forest fires; he even enjoyed his nickname, "Chicken Beeks." The fates turned when he was about 40 years old. Captain Beeks had a misstep resulting in back injury and surgery.

After the surgery, Frank was never without pain again and could no longer be a fireman. Now the true amazing Frank Beeks emerged. He never gave in. He had a soft spot in his heart for kids and dogs, especially his Dixie. Frank began gardening and enjoyed furnishing friends with produce, especially tomatoes. He liked helping people and never wanted anything in return. There was a variety of old gasoline hit-and-miss engines in his back yard and he attended weekly meetings of the old engine club when he could. Many times the pain was so intense he could do little, but he never became bitter and never gave in.

Frank Lee Beeks became pain-free forever the last week of July, 2019. Some of his ashes will be scattered on Sawmill Mountain in California and some will be returned to his birthplace. If he touched your life and you wish to honor him, do something for others. When you have done so, you can then imagine his smile of approval.

