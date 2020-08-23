Frank Clifford CarsonJune 29, 1954 - August 11, 2020Stanislaus County has lost a great crusader for justice and speaking the truth. Frank spent his whole life fighting injustices, and saving innocent lives from wrongful incarceration. He even saved lives after his death with his organ donations.Frank was born at Memorial Hospital in Ceres to Fallis and Vallie (Wade) Carson. He took to heart the family motto: "Work hard. Do your best to do the right thing." He embraced the true grit of his Texan ancestors.Thanks to Mary Ritter, Modesto High Debate Team coach, Frank became a star debator, leading to his destiny. He graduated from Modesto High in 1972 and spent two years at MJC. In 1977 he graduated from George Washington University in Washington D.C., and in 1987 he graduated from Lincoln Law School in San Francisco. He was admitted to the bar in 1988. His schooling was financed by his hard work in an interesting variety of jobs from grocery delivery in San Francisco, to selling used books and antiques at the Marin Swap Meet, and working as a car salesman in Modesto.After spending five years in the Public Defender's Office in Stanislaus County, he opened his criminal defense practice where he fought vigorously and valiantly for his clients.Frank endured fire, flood and 17 torturous months in the Stanislaus County Jail, and was prosecuted in one of the most egregious trials in the history of Stanislaus County before being aquitted by a jury of his peers.Frank enjoyed collecting treasures all his life. His best times were spent traveling with his father to antique car swaps around the country with all the "old car guys."He was a good friend and a kind man who was looked up to and loved by many. The world was a better place with Frank Carson in it.Frank is survived by his wife Georgia, his step daughter Christina, granddaughter Reese Aubrey, mother Vallie Carson, Brother Terry Carson, Sister Rhonda Eriksen, Aunt Dell McBurney, three nieces and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Fallis Carson, his brother Brian Carson, and step daughter Dayna DeFilippo Brown.A gravesite ceremony will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Lakewood Memorial Park in the Garden of Hope. Due to the COVID-19, heat and smoke the outdoor ceremony will be heartfelt but brief. The ceremony is open to all. A proper celebration of life will be planned in the future, and Frank's life will be celebrated enthusiastically.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's name to Seva Hospice in Salida, CA who took care of his step daughter Dayna.