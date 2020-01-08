Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Cotton. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Franklin & Downs Funeral Home McHenry Chapel 1050 McHenry Ave Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Frank R. Cotton

Oct 5, 1939 – Dec 27, 2019

Frank Robert Cotton passed away on December 27, 2019, at 80 years of age, in Modesto, CA. Frank was born on October 5, 1939, in San Francisco, CA, to loving parents Harold and Sophie Cotton. He served his country honorably in the US Army early in his adult life. He later worked as a glazier installing glass and windows where he eventually retired. Frank was a star baseball pitcher in High School and was an avid bowler, golfer, and tennis player throughout his adult life.

He is survived by his wife Virginia E. Cotton, his children Robert A. Featherstone (Carolyn) of La Grange and Donald J. Featherstone (Joann) of El Dorado, and his grandchildren; Randall O. Featherstone of Modesto, James D. Featherstone of Pacifica, and Sydney L. Featherstone of Fresno.

Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cotton family. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 beginning at 11:00am at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA.

