Frank Gonsalves Brazil, Jr.
December 26, 1926 ~ April 8, 2020
Frank Gonsalves Brazil Jr, passed away peacefully at his home in Pleasant Hill, CA on April 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Frank was born in New Bedford Massachusetts on December 26, 1926, oldest son of Frank Gonsalves Brazil Sr and Emily Margaret Botelho. He grew up in New Bedford and Fairhaven Massachusetts. He graduated high school from New Bedfored High. At the age of 19, he moved with his family to Keyes, CA. He served in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman, during World War II and the Korean War. He graduated business college and became employed by Chevron Corporation in Taft, CA., in 1956. He married Mary Esther Lucas in 1957 and they had two daughters Elaine and Betty. Frank and his family eventually relocated to the Bay Area, where he continued his career as an accountant and financial analyst for Chevron for 30 years, retiring in 1986.
Frank was known for his wisdom, sense of humor, and quick wit. His love for his family was overwhelming.
His interests included classic cars and World War II military aircraft and military history.
He is survived by his two daughters, Elaine Brazil, and Betty Flores, son in law Randy Flores, two brothers Norman Brazil and William Brazil, and four grandchildren, Aaron Lopez, Adam Lopez, Alexandra Flores and Anna Flores.
A private service and burial will be at Turlock Memorial Park and a memorial mass and military honors service will be scheduled for a future date.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 19, 2020