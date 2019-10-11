Frank L. Martin
Feb. 19, 1932 - Oct. 5, 2019
Frank L. Martin passed away in Turlock on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was 87 years old.
Frank was born in Modesto on February 19, 1932 to Edward and Myrtle Martin and raised in Livingston. He resided in Mariposa and Turlock throughout his life.
Frank enlisted in the Navy, and proudly served our country during the Korean War.
He met the love of his life, Patricia (Young) Martin and they were married in Turlock.
Frank worked for Turlock Rock and then opened the Mariposa A&W Drive In before settling down in his career with the Highway Patrol. In his spare time, he loved playing card games, puzzles, and fishing. A man of faith, he was a member of the Mariposa Lutheran Church.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Martin, his sister, Beverly Landolt and brother, Bill Martin. He is survived by his son, Stephen Martin of Bakersfield, CA; his grandchildren, Brittany Ryan and Andrew Martin of Bakersfield, CA; and his great-grandchildren: Kailey Ryan, Ethan Ryan, Braden Martin, Ava Ryan, Natalie Martin, Ellie Ryan and Jace Martin, all of Bakersfield, CA. He also leaves behind his sister, Barbara Presley of Nevada.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m., on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 11, 2019