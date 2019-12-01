Frank Mello (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Mello.
Service Information
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery
32053 West McCabe Road
Santa Nella, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frank G. Mello
March 8, 1946 - November 5, 2019
Frank was born in Turlock, Calif., to parents Bobbie Hale and Frank Mello Sr. He attended Turlock schools and Modesto Junior College.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, son Monty Mello and brother Johnny Mello. Survivors include his daughter Mindy Mello, sister Selma Chenault (John), two nieces and four nephews.
Frank was a corporal in the Army and served in Vietnam where he was known to give his K-rations to the local children. Frank was a lifelong 49ers fan.
Services will be at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella at 32053 West McCabe Road at 11:30 on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, followed by a celebration of life at the VFW Hall at 1405 E. Linwood Ave. in Turlock.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.