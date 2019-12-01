Frank G. Mello
March 8, 1946 - November 5, 2019
Frank was born in Turlock, Calif., to parents Bobbie Hale and Frank Mello Sr. He attended Turlock schools and Modesto Junior College.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, son Monty Mello and brother Johnny Mello. Survivors include his daughter Mindy Mello, sister Selma Chenault (John), two nieces and four nephews.
Frank was a corporal in the Army and served in Vietnam where he was known to give his K-rations to the local children. Frank was a lifelong 49ers fan.
Services will be at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella at 32053 West McCabe Road at 11:30 on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, followed by a celebration of life at the VFW Hall at 1405 E. Linwood Ave. in Turlock.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 1, 2019