Frank Mendes Silva
Nov. 1, 1948 ~ Aug. 19, 2019
Frank was born in Terceira, Azores and passed away at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife Oriana Silva; children Mark Silva, Velma Beck, Darlene (Derrick) Tyler and Chris (Marissa) Silva; brothers Tony Silva and Joe Silva; grandchildren Tanner, Raigen, Parker, Trenton, Preston, Colton and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his parents Francisco and Rosa Silva and brother Manuel Silva.
Viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4:00-7:00p.m. with a rosary to follow at 7:00p.m. Mass will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:00a.m. with burial to follow at Ceres Memorial Park. Please share your memories at
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 24, 2019