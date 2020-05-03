Frank G. Silveira
Jan. 3, 1923 - Apr. 24, 2020
Frank G. Silveira, 97, passed away peacefully at home in Escalon on Friday, April 24, 2020 after a brief illness. His daughter Janet and granddaughter Jamie were at his side. Frank was born January 3, 1923, in Escalon, where he lived his entire life. He loved Escalon; he loved everyone he met even more.
He was a truck driver for Tony Gonzales early in his career, later retiring in the fertilizer/chemical business from Jim Davis. He was honored to have served Escalon as a volunteer firefighter for 47 years, retiring as fire chief in 1990. He was a past president and lifelong member of the Escalon Sportsman Club. He enjoyed many years of camping, hunting, fishing, traveling in their RV, and gardening vegetables.
Frank is survived by his daughter; Janet Choate, grandchildren; Jason Choate, Jamie Choate, Teri Bookout, Steven Bookout (Jennifer) and Chris Silveira, along with many great and great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Lillian, son Tony Silveira and daughter-in-law Barbara, son-in-law Delbert Choate, brother; Manuel, sisters; Angie, Mary and Lena. His family wishes to thank Community Hospice for their compassion and care.
Private burial with arrangements were made with Deegan Funeral Chapel, Escalon. A celebration of life will be held when we can safely gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Escalon Community Ambulance, P.O. Box 212 Escalon 95320, or a charity of your choice. To leave the family condolences, please visit Frank's tribute page at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 3, 2020.