Frank G. SilveiraJan. 3, 1923 - Apr. 24, 2020Frank G. Silveira, 97, passed away peacefully at home in Escalon on Friday, April 24, 2020 after a brief illness. His daughter Janet and granddaughter Jamie were at his side. Frank was born January 3, 1923, in Escalon, where he lived his entire life. He loved Escalon; he loved everyone he met even more.He was a truck driver for Tony Gonzales early in his career, later retiring in the fertilizer/chemical business from Jim Davis. He was honored to have served Escalon as a volunteer firefighter for 47 years, retiring as fire chief in 1990. He was a past president and lifelong member of the Escalon Sportsman Club. He enjoyed many years of camping, hunting, fishing, traveling in their RV, and gardening vegetables.Frank is survived by his daughter; Janet Choate, grandchildren; Jason Choate, Jamie Choate, Teri Bookout, Steven Bookout (Jennifer) and Chris Silveira, along with many great and great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Lillian, son Tony Silveira and daughter-in-law Barbara, son-in-law Delbert Choate, brother; Manuel, sisters; Angie, Mary and Lena. His family wishes to thank Community Hospice for their compassion and care.Private burial with arrangements were made with Deegan Funeral Chapel, Escalon. A celebration of life will be held when we can safely gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Escalon Community Ambulance, P.O. Box 212 Escalon 95320, or a charity of your choice . To leave the family condolences, please visit Frank's tribute page at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com