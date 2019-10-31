Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Suzuki. View Sign Service Information Livingston United Methodist 11695 Olive Ave Livingston, CA 95334 Memorial service 1:00 PM Livingston United Methodist Church 11695 Olive Ave. Livingston , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



July 3, 1921 - October 19, 2019

Frank Toshio Suzuki passed peacefully on October 19, 2019 in Alameda, CA, with his wife Marion at his side. Born in San Francisco to Chiyosaku and Aki Okamoto Suzuki, the family settled in the Cressey expansion of the Yamato Colony, in Merced County. His parents were from Toyohashi in the Aichi prefecture of Japan. Frank was joined by the arrival of sisters, June, Mary, Ruth, and Pat.

At the Suzuki Farm they raised barley, beans, black-eyed peas, corn, mustard seed, and sunflower seeds. Later, they farmed chinchilla rabbits, chickens, pigs, grapes, peaches, sweet potatoes, and most recently almonds. Frank farmed until he retired at age 90.

During high school, Frank played baseball with Nisei friends on the Livingston Dodgers, traveling to play Japanese American teams in Lodi, Stockton, French Camp, Delta, and other Central Valley towns. He continued to play baseball at the Merced Assembly Center and Granada War Relocation Center in Colorado. Frank studied veterinary science at California Polytechnic School, and worked for the county's only veterinarian. When war with Japan was declared, he returned to Cressey.

The Suzukis were incarcerated in the detention facility at the Merced Fairgrounds for several months in 1942, then transported to the Granada concentration camp also known as Amache. Frank attended a semester at University of Wyoming. He was able to leave Amache to farm in Lamar and Greeley, Colorado. He returned to Cressey in 1946, where he would farm for the next 63 years.

He met Marion Oishi of Oakland at a church conference in Reno. They married in 1953 in Oakland, making their first home in Livingston, then moving to the Cressey home where they raised five daughters. Frank and Marion were active with the Livingston United Methodist Church and Livingston-Merced JACL, and they bowled in the Nisei Bowling League until well into their 80's. Frank was also a member of Blue Diamond Growers, Livingston Farmers Association, and Livingston Lions, and later, Buena Vista United Methodist Church in Alameda.

Frank enjoyed Friday poker nights with friends, family camping trips and vacations, especially trips to Lake Tahoe and Hawaii, celebrating friends' special occasions, making investments, and attending San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors games. In 2009, at the age of 88, he received an honorary diploma from Cal Poly.

Besides his wife of 66 years, Frank is survived by sister, Pat; daughters Lori (Dean Ito Taylor), Wendy Horikoshi (Peter), Heidi (George Oyama), Tami (Richard Eijima) and Teri; and grandchildren Steven and Kevin Horikoshi, Masao Ito Taylor, Derek Oyama, and Riki and Tomi Eijima. He was predeceased by his parents and sisters Ruth, Mary Sabusawa, and June Mochizuki. Donations may be made to Livingston United Methodist Church, Buena Vista United Methodist Church, or Asian Pacific Islander Legal Outreach. A memorial service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at Livingston United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.,11695 Olive Ave., Livingston, CA.

