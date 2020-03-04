Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Zumstein. View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM Franklin and Downs Chapel 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Frank John Zumstein

Feb 24, 1930 - Feb 12, 2020

Frank John Zumstein passed away peacefully in Modesto at the age of 89. Born to Joe and Romana (Van Ah) Zumstein in Seeley, California, he was one of four children. He moved to Ripon as a teenager and eventually moved to Modesto after marrying the love of his life, Mary Ann Miller, in 1954.

Frank attended Ripon High School. After graduation, he started working for the Nestle Foods Coffee Plant in 1948 until his retirement in 1995. He served two years in the Army during the Korean War stationed in Indiana and Japan. He belonged to San Joaquin Valley Swiss Club and the Chamber of Commerce. Frank was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church.

Frank was a loving, kindhearted, hardworking husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed traveling with his family, especially to his parents' homeland of Switzerland. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends in Aptos, spending many summers there later in life.

Frank was an enthusiastic hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed refurbishing vintage Mustangs, and you would never see him idle. He was fun-loving and full of life.

He is survived by his daughters, Sandra (Mark) Sappenfield, Debra (James) Coughlin, and Mary Coelho. His many beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brother John (Vickie) Zumstein of Manteca.

He is preceded in death by his adoring wife, Mary Ann, of 58 years. His daughter,

Rose Ann Zumstein and his son, Gregory John Zumstein. His son-in-law Dominic Joseph Coelho of Turlock. His grandchildren, James Thomas Coughlin and Dominic Joseph Coelho. Jr. His parents, Joe and Romana Zumstein, his brother, Joe Zumstein, and sister, Ann Guzzi.

Frank's love and passion for life will continue to be an inspiration to us all. A service will be held on March 6, at 10:00 a.m. at Franklin and Downs Chapel, 1050 McHenry Avenue, Modesto.

Remembrances may be made to Hospice (

www.cvobituaries.com





