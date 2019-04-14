Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Frankie Jackson

September 1, 1946 - April 7, 2019

Frankie C. Jackson age 72 was born on September 1, 1946 in Oakdale, CA. to Francis and Bernice Jackson. Frankie passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019, with loving family by his side. Frankie was married to his wife, Peggy Jackson, for 53 years. He was a Cement Mason by trade, and was member of the Operative Plasters' and Cement Masons' Local 300 Union for 54 years. Frankie is survived by his wife, Peggy Jackson, and sister, Shirley Turner. He is also survived by his son and daughter in-law, Steve and Christy Jackson, and leaves behind two grandchildren, Tyler and Ella Jackson. Frankie was preceeded in death by his parents, Francis and Bernice Jackson, and his son, Jeffrey Jackson. Peggy would like to add that Frankie had a deep friendship with Lena and Frank, both residents at Stacie's Chalet, in Modesto. A service will be held at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel located at 419 Scenic Avenue, in Modesto on April 17, 2019, at 10am. Burial will immediately follow the service at Lakewood Memorial Park located at 900 Santa Fe Avenue, in Hughson. In lieu of flowers charitable contributions can be made in honor of Frankie Jackson to Community Hospice at 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 500 N 9th Street, Modesto.

419 Scenic Dr

Modesto , CA 95350

