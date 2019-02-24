Franklin D. Benjamin
Oct 25, 1922 - Feb 14, 2019
Franklin D. Benjamin of Turlock died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Emanuel Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 96. Frank is survived by his wife Virginia, a brother Marshall Benjamin, and was preceded in death by his only son David and his sister Mary Kokal. He is also survived by 3 nieces and several cousins.
An avid hunter and fisherman, Frank worked in the Service Department at Smith Chevrolet for several years. He served in WWII as a crew member on a B-24 Liberator Bomber with the United States Army Air Forces, flying 33 bombing missions over Germany. He received several military commendations including the Distinguished Flying Cross. Frank was the eldest of 3 children and was born in 1922 in New Britain, Connecticut. He moved to the Turlock area in 1948.
A private viewing for the immediate family was held on February 21. Burial was at Turlock Memorial Park. Donations can be made to a .
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 24, 2019