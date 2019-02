Franklin D. BenjaminOct 25, 1922 - Feb 14, 2019Franklin D. Benjamin of Turlock died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Emanuel Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 96. Frank is survived by his wife Virginia, a brother Marshall Benjamin, and was preceded in death by his only son David and his sister Mary Kokal. He is also survived by 3 nieces and several cousins.An avid hunter and fisherman, Frank worked in the Service Department at Smith Chevrolet for several years. He served in WWII as a crew member on a B-24 Liberator Bomber with the United States Army Air Forces, flying 33 bombing missions over Germany. He received several military commendations including the Distinguished Flying Cross. Frank was the eldest of 3 children and was born in 1922 in New Britain, Connecticut. He moved to the Turlock area in 1948.A private viewing for the immediate family was held on February 21. Burial was at Turlock Memorial Park. Donations can be made to a .