Dr. Franklin B. Davis
3/24/1927 - 11/06/2019
Dr. Franklin B. Davis passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Modesto. He was 92. Franklin Bruce Davis was born March 24, 1927 in Tucuman, Argentina to Nelson and Mary Davis. He served in the US Navy at the end of WWII. After his honorable discharge, Franklin returned home and attended Modesto Junior College, then transferred to Fresno State University where he received his Bachelor's degree.
Franklin received his Medical Degree from John Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland, and served his residency at Scenic General Hospital in Modesto. Franklin practiced medicine in British Guyana, South America, as a member of Missionary Aviation Fellowship for 10 years and returned to the area in 1968 and joined the Mid Valley Medical Clinic working alongside Dr. Bigelow in Turlock.
Upon his retirement in the early 1990's, Franklin returned to Brazil and worked for the Brazilian Rural Health System. They returned to the United States when Harriet's health began to decline.
Three and a half years after Harriet passed away, Dr. Davis remarried and moved to West Sacramento where he shared 12 happy years with his second wife Velma.
Franklin is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Harriet Suzanne Davis, three brothers, Donald, Stanley and Willis and a daughter Linda Joy Tereba.
Surviving is his wife Velma Davis of West Sacramento, his children: Mary Alice (Dan) Onorato, Mary Caryl (Greg) Runyon, Doreen Ann (Ole) Olson, Martha Dee (Max) Vallo and Bonnie Brenda (Duane) Graham, one brother; Irvine Davis of Albuquerque, NM and 14 grandchildren.
Remembrances in Dr. Franklin Davis' name may be made to: Wycliff Bible Translators, PO Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32832. or to the Institute for Creation Research, PO Box 59029, Dallas, TX 75229.
A graveside service will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 in North Hilmar Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at Monte Vista Chapel in Turlock, at 1 pm.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 10, 2019