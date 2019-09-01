Reverend Fred O. "Rick" Coats
December 19, 1925 - August 24, 2019
Reverend Rick Coats, 93, of Modesto, California, passed from this life into the arms of his Heavenly Father.
Pastor Coats served many years, pastoring churches in the Midwest. During the latter years, the Coats served several church congregations in Modesto and conducted a monthly breakfast for Christian seniors.
Rev. Coats is survived by his wife Marilyn, his sister Mattie Lou Brunner, sons Michael and Gloria of Modesto, and Timothy Ray and Crystal, of Spring Hill Florida. Rick is also survived by five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The Funeral will be on Friday, September 6, 10:00 am at Big Valley Grace Community Church of Modesto. Visitation will be at the church preceding the service at 9:00 am. Burial will follow the funeral at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 1, 2019