1/1
Fred Gronemyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Fred L. Gronemyer
July 1, 1927- Aug. 1, 2020
Dr. Fred L. Gronemyer passed away at his residence at Standiford Place in Modesto, CA on August 1, 2020. Dr. Gronemyer lived a long and fulfilling life until his death at age 94. He was born in Capron, OK, July 1, 1927 the 6th child in a family of 10. His family lived for a time in KS then moved to Sedro Woolley, WA when he was a Senior in high school. After graduation he served in the US Navy before attending Walla Walla University for 2 year where he met his bride, Bernice Jorgensen. He graduated from the University of Oregon dental school and ultimately brought his family to Turlock, CA where they were active in the local Seventh Day Adventist Church. He practiced dentistry in both Turlock and Modesto for many years.
Fred is survived by his wife of 72 years, Bernice Gronemyer. He is also survived by his four daughters, Shirley Potterton (Van), Marilyn Mitchell (Grant), Brenda Fenderson, (Keith) and Janet Selover (Barry). He is survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by three of his siblings, Joanne, Judy and John.
We would like to express our special gratitude to Evelyn Young, Tina Schiller, and Stephen Young for their devoted care to Fred. We would also like to thank Optimal Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Optimal Hospice.
Fred will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved