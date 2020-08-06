Fred Gronemyer

Dr. Fred L. GronemyerJuly 1, 1927- Aug. 1, 2020Dr. Fred L. Gronemyer passed away at his residence at Standiford Place in Modesto, CA on August 1, 2020. Dr. Gronemyer lived a long and fulfilling life until his death at age 94. He was born in Capron, OK, July 1, 1927 the 6th child in a family of 10. His family lived for a time in KS then moved to Sedro Woolley, WA when he was a Senior in high school. After graduation he served in the US Navy before attending Walla Walla University for 2 year where he met his bride, Bernice Jorgensen. He graduated from the University of Oregon dental school and ultimately brought his family to Turlock, CA where they were active in the local Seventh Day Adventist Church. He practiced dentistry in both Turlock and Modesto for many years.Fred is survived by his wife of 72 years, Bernice Gronemyer. He is also survived by his four daughters, Shirley Potterton (Van), Marilyn Mitchell (Grant), Brenda Fenderson, (Keith) and Janet Selover (Barry). He is survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by three of his siblings, Joanne, Judy and John.We would like to express our special gratitude to Evelyn Young, Tina Schiller, and Stephen Young for their devoted care to Fred. We would also like to thank Optimal Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Optimal Hospice.Fred will be greatly missed by his family and friends.