Fred Kay Cassidy

January 6, 1921–October 15, 2019

Fred Kay Cassidy of Modesto was born on January 6, 1921, in Follansbee, West Virginia, and he died in Modesto on October 15, 2019.

The fifth of six children, Fred graduated from Ambridge High School in Pennsylvania in 1939 and soon enlisted in the Army. He served for five years in the Pacific Theatre, including in Guadalcanal and New Caledonia, and was present during the attack on Pearl Harbor. After briefly returning to civilian life in 1945, he re-enlisted in the Army in 1949 and, among his assignments, served in India from 1952–1954. Soon after, while he was stationed in Germany, and on leave in Dublin, Ireland, he met Rosanna. Married in 1956, Fred and Rose were together twenty-five years and had four children.

Fred retired from the Army in 1964. He began his career in the Federal Civil Service locally, first working at Sharpe Army Depot in Lathrop. While in the Civil Service, he accepted a transfer to Okinawa, Japan, where he and his family lived from 1972–1976.

Fred retired in 1982 but remained very involved in the community. He volunteered for more than 10,000 hours at Memorial Hospital and participated in Seniors in Retirement (SIRS). Fred was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing morning rounds with his girlfriend of over twenty years, Pat Myrice. He loved cheering for California sports teams, dancing, eating out with friends, and family gatherings.

He is survived by his sister, Vivian Whiteman of Tempe, Ariz.; four children, Alan Cassidy (Susan) of Modesto, David Cassidy of Modesto, Colleen Cassidy (Mike Lofstrom) of Piedmont, and Brian Cassidy (Karen Teasdale) of Sacramento; and four grandchildren, Brendan Cassidy of San Diego, Nora Cassidy of Modesto, Ryan Lofstrom of Seattle, and Sarah Lofstrom of Piedmont.

A memorial service will be held at Bethel Retirement Community on November 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Donations in Fred's memory may be made to the Foundation of Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.

