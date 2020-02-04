Fred A. Pfeifer
December 14, 1945 - January 30, 2020
Fred Pfeifer, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away last Thursday at the age of 74. He was born in Modesto, California to Wally and Alfonse Pfeifer.
Fred graduated from Thomas Downey High School and later met the love of his life, Vivien. They married on February 12, 1971, and they were planning to celebrate their 49th anniversary when he passed. Fred worked for Central Valley Lathing for 45 plus years until retirement. Fred was a longtime 4-H leader in the Empire 4-H club where he led projects including dairy goats and bicycling.
Fred's greatest passion was his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching them participate in their various activities. His other passions included gardening, fishing, cooking, and watching Jeopardy. He will live in our hearts forever.
Fred is survived by his wife Vivien Pfeifer, his daughters, Jennifer Hill (Russ) of Ceres, Mandy Smith (Richard) of Modesto, son Gary Truitt (Michelle) of Riverbank and four grandchildren, Emily, Colin, Logan, and Leah. As well as his sister, Helen Bushinski of Spokane, WA and sister-in-law Leslie Pfeifer of Oakdale.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 10:00 am at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson, CA 95326. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the .
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 4, 2020