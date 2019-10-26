Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freda Lucas. View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Assumption Church 2602 S. Walnut Rd. Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Freda Lucas

July 10, 1927 - Oct. 22, 2019

Freda "Mimi" Lucas passed away peacefully at her home on October 22, 2019. Throughout most of her 92 years of life, Freda enjoyed good health, however, it was within the past month that she lived so valiantly with the ravages of cancer.

Freda was born on July 10, 1927 in Modesto, CA to parents Albert and Hazel DeHart. Freda Helen DeHart had two sisters, Ruth and Beverly. She was raised in Modesto and graduated from Roosevelt Junior High and Modesto High School. One of her fondest memories during her childhood was riding the ferry with her father to deliver eggs in San Francisco in support of her family's poultry business. It was at her home on Scenic Drive in Modesto where she met her life partner and love, Norman Lucas, at the young age of 16. She knew he was the one and rode her bicycle from her home to his dairy in Turlock with her girlfriend. This greatly impressed young Norman, only a year older than Freda.

Norman and Freda married in 1945 and after Norman's military service, with $4,000 to their names, they returned to Norman's family dairy farm in Turlock to begin their farm life together. Freda worked on the dairy, relieved Norman in the milk barn, fed calves and cooked for work crews, all while taking care of their home and growing family. Freda was an active volunteer at her children's schools, 4H Club Leader, and member of the YLI at her catholic church. Her contributions to the dairy industry and local Ag community earned Norman and Freda induction into the Ag Hall of Fame in 2016. Freda was a marvelous cook. Her chocolate chip cookie squares were delicious, along with her pies and home cooked meals. Freda loved her time with her family and friends. With Norman at her side, and often family members and friends as well, she traveled to many countries, went on backpacking trips, played cards, golfed, fished and cheered on her San Francisco Giants. She traveled to almost every state in the U.S., a testament to her deep love of this country. Freda once stated that her most valued quality in others is honesty, one of her many qualities that she honored daily.

Freda was the true matriarch of her family and is lovingly survived by her husband of 74 years, Norman; her sons, Steve and Mike Lucas and Eileen Melson; daughters, Carolyn Hayes and her husband Darrell and Cindy Starkey and her husband David; along with her seven grandchildren and their spouses, eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous dear friends.

The Mountain View Community has lost a pillar of their community. A woman so gracious and loving, with never a harsh word for anyone, she was a valued role model for so many. The family thanks everyone for all the visits, cards, care packages and prayers and extends a special thanks to Freda's caregivers Celeste, Maria and Kobi – they are true angels. While she will be missed by all, she will be a welcome addition in heaven!

The family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to: Local Warriors Club (LWC) P.O. Box 801, Turlock, CA 95381 or to a .

A visitation with the family will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 28th, with the Recitation of the Rosary to follow at 6 p.m., at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29th at Our Lady of Assumption Church, 2602 S. Walnut Rd., Turlock.

www.cvobituaries.com





Freda LucasJuly 10, 1927 - Oct. 22, 2019Freda "Mimi" Lucas passed away peacefully at her home on October 22, 2019. Throughout most of her 92 years of life, Freda enjoyed good health, however, it was within the past month that she lived so valiantly with the ravages of cancer.Freda was born on July 10, 1927 in Modesto, CA to parents Albert and Hazel DeHart. Freda Helen DeHart had two sisters, Ruth and Beverly. She was raised in Modesto and graduated from Roosevelt Junior High and Modesto High School. One of her fondest memories during her childhood was riding the ferry with her father to deliver eggs in San Francisco in support of her family's poultry business. It was at her home on Scenic Drive in Modesto where she met her life partner and love, Norman Lucas, at the young age of 16. She knew he was the one and rode her bicycle from her home to his dairy in Turlock with her girlfriend. This greatly impressed young Norman, only a year older than Freda.Norman and Freda married in 1945 and after Norman's military service, with $4,000 to their names, they returned to Norman's family dairy farm in Turlock to begin their farm life together. Freda worked on the dairy, relieved Norman in the milk barn, fed calves and cooked for work crews, all while taking care of their home and growing family. Freda was an active volunteer at her children's schools, 4H Club Leader, and member of the YLI at her catholic church. Her contributions to the dairy industry and local Ag community earned Norman and Freda induction into the Ag Hall of Fame in 2016. Freda was a marvelous cook. Her chocolate chip cookie squares were delicious, along with her pies and home cooked meals. Freda loved her time with her family and friends. With Norman at her side, and often family members and friends as well, she traveled to many countries, went on backpacking trips, played cards, golfed, fished and cheered on her San Francisco Giants. She traveled to almost every state in the U.S., a testament to her deep love of this country. Freda once stated that her most valued quality in others is honesty, one of her many qualities that she honored daily.Freda was the true matriarch of her family and is lovingly survived by her husband of 74 years, Norman; her sons, Steve and Mike Lucas and Eileen Melson; daughters, Carolyn Hayes and her husband Darrell and Cindy Starkey and her husband David; along with her seven grandchildren and their spouses, eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous dear friends.The Mountain View Community has lost a pillar of their community. A woman so gracious and loving, with never a harsh word for anyone, she was a valued role model for so many. The family thanks everyone for all the visits, cards, care packages and prayers and extends a special thanks to Freda's caregivers Celeste, Maria and Kobi – they are true angels. While she will be missed by all, she will be a welcome addition in heaven!The family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to: Local Warriors Club (LWC) P.O. Box 801, Turlock, CA 95381 or to a .A visitation with the family will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 28th, with the Recitation of the Rosary to follow at 6 p.m., at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29th at Our Lady of Assumption Church, 2602 S. Walnut Rd., Turlock. Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations