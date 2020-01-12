Freddie G. Beck
Oct. 1930 ~ Jan. 2020
Freddie Guy Beck, age 89, passed away on January 1, 2020 into the loving arms of Jesus. Born on October 9, 1930 in Grass Valley and a longtime resident of Oakdale, CA. He retired from Hershey's Company after working for 27 years as an Instrument Technician. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean War. Freddie's hobbies included fishing, gardening and canvas painting. He attended Vibrant Life Church in Modesto.
He is survived by Gwen Beck, his wife of 20 years; children Alan Beck (June) of Sacramento, CA and Frederick Hansen Beck (Laurel) of Larkspur, CO, Warren Greer (Lorna) of Costa Mesa, CA, Trent Greer of Modesto, Joseph Greer (Beth) of Modesto; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Freddie was preceded in death by Margaret Josephine Beck (wife) and Charles Guy Beck (son).
Interment with military honors will be held at Oakdale Citizens Cemetery on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00a.m.
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 12, 2020