Frederick Thomas Barrett
Feb 5, 1959 - Feb 24, 2020
Frederick T. (Fred) Barrett, 61, of Modesto, died unexpectedly on February 24, 2020 at his home. Son of Thomas P. (Tom) and Elizabeth M. (Liz) Barrett. Fred was born in Palo Alto, raised in Turlock, and then Modesto where he attended Beyer High School. Following service in the U.S. Army, he returned to Modesto and remained a life-long resident. Fred worked in local construction for many years.
In his youth, Fred participated in Little League, Cub Scouts and swim team activities in Turlock. Fred most enjoyed the time he spent with his family, his life-long friends and his two house cats that were his much-loved companions. Knights Ferry, CA was one of his favorite places for an outing.
Fred is survived by his father Tom, of Duxbury MA, sister Cathy (Barrett) Foley and husband Jack of Scituate MA, brother Dennis and wife Debbie of West Valley City, UT, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Fred was pre-deceased by his mother Liz, his brother Richard, and his grandmother Eva Toy, A number of close friends in the Modesto area also mourn the loss of Fred.
A private burial in St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery in Modesto will take place following a private memorial service. Contributions in Fred's name may be made payable directly to Stanislaus Animal Service Agency (SASA) and sent to SASA at 3647 Cornucopia Wav, Modesto CA, 95358.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 15, 2020