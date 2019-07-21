Frederick Martin Yori
Jul. 29, 1929 - Jul. 14, 2019
Frederick Martin Yori, 89 of Ceres, California, passed away on July 14,
2019 of natural causes. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 on
Thursday, July 25 at Lakewood Memorial in Hughson.
Fred was born in Modesto, California on July 29, 1929. He graduated
from Ceres High School. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Fred was married to Reanon Newhausen in 1955 until her passing in 2012. He worked in agriculture his whole life on the same property his parents bought in 1911. Originally a dairy farmer, Fred switched to almond farming in 1965 following an accident He was a member of the Old Fishermen's Club for many years. He enjoyed fishing with his friends and family. He was also a lifelong member of the Stanislaus County Swiss Club located at Yori's Grove on Taylor Road.
Fred is survived by his son Phillip and his daughter-in-law Linda. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Mitchell and Alicia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the .
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 21, 2019