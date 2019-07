Frederick Martin YoriJul. 29, 1929 - Jul. 14, 2019Frederick Martin Yori, 89 of Ceres, California, passed away on July 14,2019 of natural causes. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 onThursday, July 25 at Lakewood Memorial in Hughson.Fred was born in Modesto, California on July 29, 1929. He graduatedfrom Ceres High School. He was a veteran of the Korean War . Fred was married to Reanon Newhausen in 1955 until her passing in 2012. He worked in agriculture his whole life on the same property his parents bought in 1911. Originally a dairy farmer, Fred switched to almond farming in 1965 following an accident He was a member of the Old Fishermen's Club for many years. He enjoyed fishing with his friends and family. He was also a lifelong member of the Stanislaus County Swiss Club located at Yori's Grove on Taylor Road.Fred is survived by his son Phillip and his daughter-in-law Linda. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Mitchell and Alicia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the .