Frederick W. Partridge Jr.
August 30, 1925 - August 24, 2020
Frederick W. Partridge Jr. of Modesto, California passed away on August 24, 2020, at the age of 94. He is survived by his wife Virginia and their 5 children: Daughters Sarona (David), Monessa (Donegan); Sons George (Debbie), John, Ralph (Lucie); Grandkids Joseph (Julie), Paul, Eileen (Brandon), David, Brandon, and Chad; and great granddaughter Emma.
Fred was born in Alhambra California and enjoyed hunting and fishing and the outdoors. Prior to his marriage, Fred joined the Navy Seabees in fought on the island of Saipan during WWII. Fred reenlisted in the Army and fought in the Korean War. Then in 1954 Fred met Virginia and fell in love and proposed on Valentine's day dropping to his knees asking Virginia to marry him. He joined the US Postal Service as a carrier and retired at 62 YOA. They were married for 65 years and he loved Virginia until his last day on earth. He truly loved his family and was proud of each of them and their families.
He had a great love of the outdoors and wanted his children to love the outdoors as he did. So, most summer vacations were spent in the mountains camping so the children could appreciate nature. He passed on that legacy to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was an expert at growing plants and trees of all types and donated so many through the years to family, friends, and the local schools. There wasn't a plant or tree he couldn't grow, whether they were bonsai's or fruit trees. He was known by family, neighbors and friends for always being "in the yard" tending to nature and always available to help any neighbor or stranger in need.
For those wishing to attend the funeral service, it will be at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Modesto, at 9:00 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Services will be held outdoors. The following burial service is private for family only. Those wishing to send condolences/flowers may send to Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto, CA. 95350. Telephone 209-523-5646. Attn: Funeral Services Frederick Partridge. In lieu flowers, donations may be made to one of Fred's favorite charities, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
