Frederick Michael Stepp
Oct 18, 1944 - Nov 11, 2019
Visitation Services are to be held at the Oakdale Memorial Chapel (830 West F Street, Oakdale) November 26, 2019 3pm – 7pm with a Celebration of Life on November 30, 2019 Noon, at the Oakdale Sportsman's Club. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made in Fred's memory to the Oakdale Music Boosters (mail check to PO Box 2205, Oakdale Ca 95361) or Modesto Vet Center (mail check to 1219 N. Carpenter Rd. Ste. 12, Modesto Ca 95351).
