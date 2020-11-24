Frederika Hoekzema

January 13, 1926 - November 18, 2020

Ripon, California - Frederika Alberdina Hoekzema passed away peacefully at Beth Haven in Ripon on November 18th, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born on January 13, 1926 in The Netherlands to parents, Gerard and Geessina Bosman. She has been a resident of Ripon since 1955. Freda was always very physically active, and played tennis until she was 80 years old. She enjoyed tending to her garden and flowers. She worked for the Ripon Bakery briefly and was a member of the Immanuel Christian Reformed Church. She loved to crochet, and enjoyed spending time in a Dutch coffee and knitting group. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

Freda leaves behind her children, Ina Douma (Ron), Tido Hoekzema (Jean), Gerry Hoekzema (Laurie); her grandchildren, Shawn Douma, Heather Aguilar (Mike), Denise Hoekzema, Janelle Lazette (Tom), Brad Hoekzema (Danielle), Tiffany Harris (Justin), Krystal Hoekzema, Morgan Hoekzema, as well as 10 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her Husband of 67 years, Tonnis Hoekzema, her parents and her sister and brother.

Deegan Funeral Chapels is honored to serve the Hoekzema family. A graveside service is scheduled for her family and close friends on Wednesday, November 25th at 11 AM at Ripon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Freda's memory to Bethany Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store