Frieda Dolores OttJan 11, 1938 - Sept 2, 2020It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Frieda Ott (lovingly referred to as Mama and Aunt Tootie), age 82 of Modesto, CA on September 2, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center with her family at her bedside. Frieda was born January 11, 1938 to parents John and Lena Galeazzi with siblings, Katherine, Ed, and John. Frieda leaves behind her son Robert Ott and his wife Melinda. Frieda was the proud grandmother to Matthew (Alysia), Jaime (Ericka), Bradley (Page), Megan, and Heidi Ott. Frieda also leaves behind her cherished 8 great-granchildren – Zachariah, Makynleigh, Delainey, Wyatt, Madilyn, Lukas, Malory, and Lilly.Frieda attended Jackson Elementary and Modesto High School, class of 1956. Her career included, childcare provider, caregiver, cook for St Joseph's Parish (Father Tom O'Hare), and retired as a line worker for Tri Valley Growers after 30 years.Frieda could always be found on the stands watching her son's games and attended as many events for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also was an avid San Francisco Giants fan.Frieda is preceded in death by her parents John and Lena Galeazzi.The family will honor Frieda's memory at a later date with a celebration of life gathering. The family also would like to thank the Emergency Room staff at Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion the evening of her passing.